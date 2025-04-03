PG states refuse to be launching pad for US attacks on Iran

Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf littoral states have imposed a ban on US warplanes using their airfields or skies to attack Iran after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb the country.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait have all told the US they will not permit their airspaces or territories to be used as a launchpad against Iran, including for refuelling and rescue operations, a senior US official told Middle East Eye.

The decision came after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a military strike over the weekend.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military planning.

"They do not want to be drawn in," the official said.

The Gulf Persian littoral states’ intransigence is a setback for the Trump administration, which has hoped to use massive airstrikes on the Ansarallah Resistance Movement in Yemen as a show of force to corral Tehran to the negotiating table on a nuclear deal.

MA/PR