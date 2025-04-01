Iran committed to implementing agreements with Iraq

Speaking in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani on Tuesday, Pezeshkian congratulated the Iraqi government and people on Eid al-Fitr, highlighting Iran’s deep-rooted friendship with its neighbor.

"Iran is determined to operationalize all its agreements with Iraq to reinforce our brotherly ties and thwart enemy conspiracies aimed at dividing the region," Pezeshkian stated.

For his part, Prime Minister Al-Sudani extended his Eid greetings to Iran’s leadership and people, expressing hope for greater unity among Islamic nations.

He stressed that strengthening the Iran-Iraq partnership is essential for maintaining stability in the region, adding that the unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations must grow stronger to counter external threats.

Iraq stands in solidarity with Iran and remains committed to expanding economic and political cooperation, he said.

Al-Sudani further expressed confidence that Iran, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will successfully overcome the challenges it faces, emphasizing that Iraq will continue to stand by its strategic partner against any external pressures.

