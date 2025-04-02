Yemen attacks US aircraft carrier with missiles, drones

Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated that the attack, the third in the past 24 hours, is part of Yemen’s ongoing operations against enemy positions.

The escalation comes after the US launched multiple airstrikes on Sanaa, Saada, and Hudaydah in recent hours, killing three civilians.

The latest confrontations indicate a sharp rise in tensions across the Red Sea. Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has vowed to continue striking enemy targets, asserting that as long as the Zionist regime maintains its blockade on Gaza, attacks on ships and occupied territories will persist.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

