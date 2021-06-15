Iran volleyball narrowly loses to Australia in 2021 VNL

The Iranian team was narrowly beaten by Australia 2-3 in five sets (23-25; 22-25; 25-23; 25-18; 12-15) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 4 on Tuesday.

This was Alekno’s men fifth defeat in the highly prestigious tournament, which is underway in Rimini, Italy. The team has so far won five of its games.

Iran is now in 7th place on the table of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League with 18 points after Brazil, Poland, France Slovenia, Serbia and Russia but it stands above Japan, Germany, the US, and Italy.

This is while Australia is at the bottom of the list with only 2 points. This was Australia's only win in the competitions.

A total of 16 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy. Each side plays 15 games.

