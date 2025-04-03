Introduction: Between the Crusaders’ “Deus Vult” and “Make America Great Again”

The slogan “Deus Vult” (God wills it), used by the Crusaders in the 11th century against the Islamic East, is today revived in the form of the “Holy War against Terrorism” by America’s far-right Christian movements.

Donald Trump’s appointment of figures like Pat Hegseth ( US Secretary of Defense), who openly calls for a “return to the Crusader spirit” in his book American Crusade (2020), revealed that the project of dominating the Islamic world is a colonial plan cloaked in ideological rhetoric. Even Joe Biden, after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, declared:

“America must prepare to confront greater threats, such as the Axis of Resistance and China.”

Chapter One: The Zionist-Crusader Blueprint… From Documents to Actions

1. Western Literature as Evidence of Guilt

• Hegseth’s book explicitly links the “War on Terror” with “the necessity of controlling the Islamic world.” This perspective aligns with Zionist documents such as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which state:

“The Islamic world must be kept in perpetual conflict to ensure control over its resources.”

• A 2023 report from the Zionist Atlanta Institute admits:

“The collapse of Syria and Iraq is key to controlling Islamic energy routes.”

2. The Geopolitical Dimensions of the Conspiracy

• Syria after Bashar al-Assad: WikiLeaks documents show that the U.S. ambassador in Damascus (2010) wrote:

“The fall of the Syrian regime will sever Iran’s link to Hezbollah.”

• Normalization states as tools: The 2021 U.S. National Security Council report praised the role of the Abraham Accords in “undermining the jihadist spirit of Palestinians through economic strangulation.”

Chapter Two: The Axis of Resistance… Analyzing the Structure of Perseverance

1. The Ideological Foundation

The doctrine of resistance is rooted in the words of Imam Khomeini (RA), who in 1979 stated:

“If we stand firm like a mountain, the enemy will not be able to shake us.”

This philosophy laid the foundation for victories such as the liberation of South Lebanon (2000) and the steadfast resistance in Gaza.

2. Strategic Depth

• Iraq: Martyr Qassem Soleimani affirmed:

“The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are a barrier against ISIS and American plans.”

• Yemen: A 2022 Pentagon document admits:

“Ansarullah’s missiles have reshaped the strategic balance in the Red Sea.”

3. Soft Power Tools

A 2023 RAND Corporation report warns:

“The discourse of resistance is expanding among European youth.”

Chapter Three: Exposing Western Contradictions… In Their Own Words

1. From Evangelism to Secularism

• Michael Hudson, in The New American Empire (2021), writes:

“Human rights are merely a pretext for plundering the Middle East.”

• Jerry Falwell (Evangelical pastor) stated on Fox News (2020):

“Supporting Israel is a religious duty!”

2. Zionism as an Executive Arm

Ehud Barak (2018):

“Any Arab country that normalizes relations will become a fortress protecting Israel.”

Conclusion: Resistance is Our Destiny… Because the Enemy Only Retreats Before Strength

Today, the West wages its Crusade through modern tools:

• Militarily (via U.S. military bases)

• Culturally (through deceptive peace slogans)

• Economically (via oppressive sanctions)

As Dr. Abdelwahab Elmessiri stated:

“The Crusades did not end through negotiations; they were defeated by resistance.”

Today, from Tehran to Beirut to Sanaa, the spirit of “Hayhat minna al-dhilla” (Never to Humiliation) remains alive.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the Zionist regime: 'We will shoot down your aircraft... even if we have to sell our clothes to keep fighting!”

Sources:

• WikiLeaks documents and Western research centers

• The New Crusade by Mohammed Hassanein Heikal

