Apr 3, 2025, 12:37 PM

Yemeni army shoots down US MQ-9 drone

Yemeni army shoots down US MQ-9 drone

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – A Yemeni Armed Force spokesman has said that its army forces shot down an American MQ-9 drone on Thursday.

Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni army succeeded in shooting down an American MQ-9 drone that was carrying out hostile missions in the skies of Al-Hudaydah province with a surface-to-air missile.

