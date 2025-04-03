Yemeni army shoots down US MQ-9 drone

Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni army succeeded in shooting down an American MQ-9 drone that was carrying out hostile missions in the skies of Al-Hudaydah province with a surface-to-air missile.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – A Yemeni Armed Force spokesman has said that its army forces shot down an American MQ-9 drone on Thursday.
