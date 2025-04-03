Russia warns against US strikes on Iran nuclear sites

In a statement in response to US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow opposes foreign threats to bomb Iran's nuclear energy infrastructures.

Iran's enemies should not use military force to resolve their differences with Tehran, the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that such behavior [military operations against Iran] will lead to widespread dangerous consequences in the region and the world.

Russia warned that the West is violating international resolutions and has used the International Atomic Energy Agency as a pawn for its own political goals.

The statement was issued after a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

The two sides met and held talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

Takht Ravanchi has traveled to Moscow to participate in the political consultations of deputy foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member countries and to hold bilateral meetings.

