Saber Kazemi scored 27 points for Iran and Weber Linus earned 15 points for Germany, the Tehran Times reported.

Iran volleyball team is scheduled to meet Australia, Brazil, and Slovenia in Week 4.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side plays 15 games.

