Russia reacts to US threats against Iran

Moscow condemns Washington’s threats to use force against Tehran as improper, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine

"Indeed, threats are being heard, and ultimatums, too. We view such methods as improper, and we condemn them as we see this as a way of imposing [US] will on Iran," Ryabkov explained.

The latest threat, he argued, risks aggravating the situation and causing effects that would require much more efforts to prevent the danger of "another hotbed of tensions, or, God forbid, conflict erupting in the Middle East." "And we propose an alternative path," the senior Russian diplomat said.

