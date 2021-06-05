Iran defeats Italy 3-1: 2021 VNL

Alekno’s men registered its third consecutive win in the competitions on Friday with a 3-1 victory (26-24, 29-27, 21-25, 25-22).

Iran produced a solid performance on the back of some great blocking that produced 10 points (five from Mojarad Aliasghar alone) and high scoring by Saber Kazemi on 24 points.

The team will face Bulgaria on Saturday in the last match of Week Two.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.

MAH/PR