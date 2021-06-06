  1. Sports
Iran win Bulgaria to move up to 6th place at 2021 VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The national Iranian volleyball team defeated Bulgaria Sat. to move up one place at the table of the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Alekno’s men registered their fourth consecutive win on Saturday with a 3-0 victory (25-22, 33-31, 25-20) at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League Week 2.

Iran won all three games in the second week to move up at the table to sixth place with 4 wins and 12 points from their 6 games. 

In addition to Iran, Argentina, Germany, France, Brazil, Poland, the United States and Italy also defeated their rivals on the sixth day of the tournament.

Poland top the table while Australia, the only team without a win, are standing at the bottom of the table.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.

