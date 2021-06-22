Iran volleyball loses to Poland 0-3 in 2021 VNL on Tuesday

Iran's men's volleyball team was defeated by powerful Poland in three straight sets (20-25; 20-25; 16-25) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Tuesday.

This was Alekno’s men 8th defeat in a row in the highly prestigious tournament, which is underway in Rimini, Italy. The Iranian side has so far only won five of its games.

Before today's match, Iran was standing in the 12th place out on the 16-team table with 18 points. Meanwhile, Poland was in the second place with 33 points after Brazil at the top.

A total of 16 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble. Each side plays 15 games.

KI