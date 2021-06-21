Iran volleyball loses to France 3-0 in 2021 VNL

The Iranian side was beaten by France in three straight sets (21-25; 21-25; 19-25) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Monday.

This was Alekno’s men seventh defeat in the highly prestigious tournament, which is underway in Rimini, Italy. The team has so far won five of its games.

Iran currently stands in the 11th place with 18 points.

Brazil and Poland are still leading the tournament with 32 and 30 points, respectively.

A total of 16 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble. Each side plays 15 games.

KI