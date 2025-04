Early on Thursday, Israeli fighter jets have bombed a house in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area in the south of Khan Younis.

Israeli attacks took place in the vicinity of the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, a football arena being used as a refuge by hundreds of Palestinians displaced from other parts of northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

The new reports indicate that two people have been injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the area.

MNA