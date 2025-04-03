Israel confirms killing Syria’s HTS-led militants

The Israeli military said it killed several “fighters” in southern Dara'a governorate, near the town of Tasil, during a raid overnight to confiscate “combat equipment and destroy terror infrastructure”.

The military said it would not tolerate the “presence of combat equipment in southern Syria.”

According to local media, Israeli warplanes launched multiple strikes early Thursday on the capital Damascus, the central province of Hama, and the southwest province of Dara'a, as part of a wider Israeli practice aimed at undermining military assets and research facilities amid escalating regional tensions, according to Press TV.

The latest wave of attacks began with a series of heavy airstrikes targeting Hama Military Airport, resulting in around 18 recorded hits.

Syrian reports said the attacks killed seven individuals, including "four officials from the HTS-led administration's Ministry of Defense", while 12 others were reported injured.

The airstrikes reportedly caused extensive damage to military aircraft and infrastructure, rendering the airport completely out of service.

The HTS-led regime's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strikes as a "blatant violation of international law," calling on the global community to pressure Israel to adhere to international norms.

It stated on Telegram that the strikes are an attempt to normalize violence against Syria and destabilize the country.

In the capital, Damascus, Israeli fighter jets targeted the Centre for Scientific Research in the Barza area, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen rising from the site.

The Israeli forces, in a statement, confirmed the attacks, describing them as necessary actions targeting “military capabilities” at Syrian bases in Hama and Tiyas Air Base (T-4) military airport in Homs, as well as military infrastructure in Damascus.

Israeli media indicated that the strikes on the T4 base served as a "message to Turkey," which is reportedly seeking to establish a presence there and was preparing to deploy air defense systems to the site.

Israel views a Turkish military presence as a direct threat to its operational freedom over Syria.

A senior Israeli military official warned last week that a Turkish air base in Palmyra “could heighten regional tensions and increase the risk of conflict with Israel.”

MNA