Iran volleyball team thrash United States in 2021 VNL Week 3

Iran beat powerful United States in three straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Wednesday.

This was Alekno’s men fifth consecutive win in the highly prestigious tournament.

Young Iranian volleyball player won all their matches in the Week 2.

Saber Kazemi of Iran shone throughout the match today by scoring 18 points.

The Iranian players will face Serbia for their second match in the Week 3 tomorrow on Thursday.

With today's victory, Iran moved up one step closer to the top and rank among the top 5 teams in the world after France, Poland, Brazil and Slovenia.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.

KI/5230981