4 killed in fresh US attack on Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – At least four were killed in a US airstrike on Yemen on Tuesday night.

According to media sources, the United States carried out extensive airstrikes last night, hitting multiple areas across Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah, Hajjah, and Sa’dah provinces. The attacks mark yet another escalation in Washington’s ongoing aggression against Yemen.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

