US imposes more sanctions on Iran’s ‘shadow banking’, Yemen

The US Treasury Department alleged that the new sanctions target a complex “shadow banking” system of clandestine financial facilitators that enable Iran to sell its oil, petrochemicals, and other commodities to circumvent sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

It also said it is targeting a “network of Yemeni financial facilitators and procurement operatives” working in coordination with a senior Yemeni figure.

A Hong Kong-based ship manager, a Russia-based Afghan businessman, the general director of three Russia-based companies, and alleged supporters of Yemen trade ventures involving Russia were among those targeted, the report added.

MNA