  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2025, 9:57 AM

US imposes more sanctions on Iran’s ‘shadow banking’, Yemen

US imposes more sanctions on Iran’s ‘shadow banking’, Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The Donald Trump administration has blacklisted several more individuals and entities in a stated effort to impose “maximum pressure” against Iran and Yemen's Ansarallah Movement, where US warplanes have been bombing daily.

The US Treasury Department alleged that the new sanctions target a complex “shadow banking” system of clandestine financial facilitators that enable Iran to sell its oil, petrochemicals, and other commodities to circumvent sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

It also said it is targeting a “network of Yemeni financial facilitators and procurement operatives” working in coordination with a senior Yemeni figure.

A Hong Kong-based ship manager, a Russia-based Afghan businessman, the general director of three Russia-based companies, and alleged supporters of Yemen trade ventures involving Russia were among those targeted, the report added. 

MNA

News ID 230109
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News