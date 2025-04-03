  1. World
Israel strikes Syria military bases, infrastructures

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Israel launched airstrikes on military airbases and infrastructure sites in the Syrian cities of Damascus, Hama, and Homs on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

The attack almost destroyed the Hama military airport and led to dozens of injuries among civilians and military personnel, the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement, Reuters news agency reported. 

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it killed several armed forces during the overnight raid in the Tasil region of southern Syria. Israeli troops came under fire during the mission and responded with ground and aerial strikes.

This is while Syria's leadership has said it does not intend to open a front against Israel.

Israel spent years carrying out airstrikes on Syria during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad, targeting military installations and weapons.

