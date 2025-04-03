US conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada

US airstrikes continue in various areas of Yemen, and a vehicle was targeted in an airstrike in Saada a few minutes ago, Almasirah reported.

Yemeni sources reported that an American armed reconnaissance aircraft attacked a vehicle in the Majaz area of ​​Saada in northern Yemen.

No further details have been released in this regard.

On the other hand, Yemeni sources reported that American warplanes also attacked this area in Saada province.

The US warplanes bombed various areas of Yemen on several occasions on Wednesday.

