Iran, Russia deputy foreign ministers discuss nuclear program

The two sides addressed joint steps to stabilize the situation and "reduce the tensions artificially and unreasonably inflamed by Western countries."

The ministry said that using military force against Iran and threatening to strike its nuclear infrastructure would be "illegal and unacceptable" as they would cause "large-scale and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences" for the West Asian region and the world.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin offered to mediate between the United States and Iran, with which Moscow signed a strategic partnership treaty in January.

US President Donald Trump, in his first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington, told NBC News over the weekend that Tehran could face bombing and secondary tariffs if it did not reach an agreement over its nuclear program.

