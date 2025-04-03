Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria’s vital infrastructures

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime's air and ground military aggression against Syria and destruction of civilian and scientific-research facilities, as well as the country's defense infrastructures in the provinces of Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Daraa.

Referring to the repeated aggressions of the criminal Zionist regime and the targeting of Syria's most valuable defense assets and military- and nonmilitary (civilian) infrastructure facilities, and the occupation of strategic parts of the country by the criminal Zionist regime since the fall of the former government, he noted the responsibility of all parties involved in paving the way for Israel's aggression.

Islamic Republic of Iran had warned several months ago, in consultations with regional countries, about the Zionist regime's abuse of the conditions in Syria and the expansion of occupation and incitement against this country and other countries in the region, Baghaei emphasized.

As in the past, Iran emphasizes the necessity of preserving and safeguarding the territorial integrity, dignity, and national sovereignty of Syria as a deep-rooted nation in the West Asian region, and calls on the international community, especially the regional countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take immediate and effective measures to stop the Israeli regime's aggressions, and hold it (Israeli regime) accountable for its gross violations of the international law, Baghaei added.

