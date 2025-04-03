  1. Economy
Trump’s tariffs incite fury in world

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Global leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Italy PM Meloni have reacted with concerns and criticism in response to US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement.

Australia has been hit with a tariff of at least 10% on all exports to the US, as Donald Trump announced his new sweeping global trade regime, BBC reported.

Trump cited "trade barriers" such as Australia's biosecurity laws - singling out a ban on the import of US beef - as the reason for what he called a "reciprocal tariff".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the measure "totally unwarranted", but said the nation would not introduce its own tariffs - also known as import taxes - in return.

The 10% dealt to Australia was the "baseline" measure, with the most severe tariffs - of up 49% - hitting countries like China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia.

"President Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero, not 10%," Albanese said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The administration's tariffs have no basis in logic and they go against the basis of our two nation's partnership. This is not the act of a friend," he added.

Trump's new trade policy has hit the start of Australia's closely battled election campaign, where the cost of living will be a key voting issue.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the tariffs were a "bad day" for Australia and would be a "significant impost" on jobs across the nation.

He also said the new tariffs were a reflection on Albanese's relationship with Trump - who the prime minister had unsuccessfully been trying to organise a phone call with ahead of the decision.

