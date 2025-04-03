Yemen launches successful op. in Red Sea against US ships

Following more than 36 US airstrikes on Sanaa, Saada, and several other provinces, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several civilians, the Yemeni armed forces conducted joint naval, drone, and missile operations against the aircraft carrier "Truman" and accompanying ships in the northern Red Sea.

By the grace of God Almighty, this operation was carried out successfully, and part of the aggressive attack was neutralized.

Targeting threats in the region will continue, and support for the Palestinian people will remain in place until the aggression and siege of Gaza are fully stopped, the statement added.

MNA