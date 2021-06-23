Iran volleyball loses to Argentina in 2021 VNL on Wednesday

Iran's men's volleyball team was beaten again this time by Argentina in four sets (31-33; 23-25; 32-30;18-25) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Wednesday.

This was Alekno’s men 9th defeat in a row in the highly prestigious tournament, which is underway in Rimini, Italy. The Iranian side has so far only won five of its games.

Before today's match, Iran was standing in the 12th place out on the 16-team table with 18 points. Meanwhile, Argentina was in 11th place with 17 points.

Brazil and Poland are still at the top on the 16-team table while Australia and Bulgaria are sitting at the bottom.

A total of 16 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble. Each side plays 15 games.

KI