Velayati condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

In a statement issued on Friday, Ali Akbar Velayati condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"The cowardly assassination of the head of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), who was considered as one of the prominent scientists of the country, once again exposed the malice of the enemies of Iranian nation and Establishment, who assassinate scientific figures to achieve their nefarious goals and conspiracies," he said.

"Certainly, the enemies of the Iranian nation, who have failed to implement the policies of sanctions and maximum pressure, have resorted to such cowardly and vicious acts out of anger and rage," he added.

Warning that the visible and hidden perpetrators of the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh should wait for the revenge, Velayati said, "Such actions can never stop the stability of the Iranian nation in resisting and defeating the conspiracies of the criminal enemy and achieving scientific development, and the Iranian nation will avenge the blood of this great martyr from the terrorist elements and their supporters."

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

