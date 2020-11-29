MPs call for reviving Iran's nuclear industry

A group of Iranian Parliament members issued a statement so as to voice their strong objection over the Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Here is part of the text of the statement:

The bitter tragedy of the martyrdom of our nuclear and defense scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who lived his life in the path of improving the technical, scientific, and defense capabilities of the country, especially in the nuclear field, hurt the feelings of the Iranian nation.

Obviously, the murderous regime of Zionists has a hand in this vicious crime and they will certainly pay the price for their crime in an appropriate manner.

The criminals must bear in mind that nuclear science has long become indigenous in our country and has remained forever in the minds and hearts of thousands of distinguished young and elite scientists.

Iranian Parliament, as the representative of the Iranian nation, calls for reviving the brilliant nuclear industry of the country by ending the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and preventing the continuation of the unprecedented inspections regimes of the Atomic Energy Organization.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province



