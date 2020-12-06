Iranian animators censure assassination of nuclear scientist

Issuing a statement, a number of Iranian animators slammed the assassination of Iran's scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"On an autumn day, one of the scientific luminaries of Islamic Iran rolled in his blood. The martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will not stop the flourishing movement of Iranian scientists to achieve scientific independence and the peaks of knowledge," the statement reads.

"The Iranian animation cinema has censured the cowardly assassination of the Iranian scientists who lived his life in the path of science and knowledge. He was a man who certainly depicted the radiant image of the heroes of the country," the statement added.

So far, several artist communities, filmmakers, and documentarians have slammed the assassination of Fakhrizadeh in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday (Nov 27, 2020).

During the exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists was also injured and transferred to hospital.

RHM/PR