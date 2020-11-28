Scientist assassination must be condemned by UNSG, UNSC

In a tweet on Saturday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "What was clearly a state-sponsored assassination of our prominent scientist was also a clear violation of int'l law, designed to wreak havoc on our region."

"It must be condemned by #UNSG & #UNSC," he stressed.

"Iran won’t ever shy away from deterring aggression, or from protecting its people," Iranian diplomat noted.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

