Enemies not to stop plotting against Iran: Amir-Abdollahian

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, "The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who played an important role in expanding the country's knowledge, shows the US-Zionist effort to continue to hit the advancement of science and technology in the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The enemies will not stop plotting. Trusting the enemy is optimism," he added.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

