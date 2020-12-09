Weapon used to assassinate Fakhrizadeh belongs to NATO

Rezaei informed about a report presented to the Expediency Council by the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri on Wednesday which proves the fact.

"Major General Bagheri explained in today's meeting that in recent years, terrorist organizations had repeatedly tried to assassinate Dr. Fakhrizadeh and their efforts were thwarted, but this time using advanced technologies and via laser and intelligent weapons guided by satellite, they succeded to carry out the operation."

Rezaei added that according to Major General Bagheri's report the used weapons were equipped with mufflers, therefore, Fakhrizadeh's family could not hear the shots.

"Major General Bagheri said that the weapon used to assassinate martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh belongs to NATO," Rezaei added.

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Sunday that Martyr Fakhrizadeh had 11 bodyguards and the explosion of first car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard.

He went on to say that the enemies had deployed artificial intelligence and an automatic machine gun which was controlled by satellite.

“The machine gun was equipped with artificial intelligence to target Martyr Fakhrizadeh,” he added.

Fadavi said that the machine gun had an advanced camera and fired 13 times, adding that there was no terrorist element at the scene.

“The gun was focused only on Martyr Fakhrizadeh, and his wife was not shot, despite being a few centimeters away. The head of the protection team was also shot four times because he threw himself on Shahid Fakhrizadeh, and no enemy was on the scene to shoot the guards,” he underlined.

The commander further said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was shot a few times and was bleeding due to spinal cord injury and eventually was martyred at the hospital.

