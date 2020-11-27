Israel behind attack on Iranian scientist: NY Times reports

One American official — along with two other intelligence officials — said that Israel was behind the attack on the scientist, New York Times reported.

It was unclear how much the United States may have known about the operation in advance, but the two nations are the closest of allies and have long shared intelligence regarding Iran, it added.

The White House and the C.I.A. declined to comment, it said.

This is while US President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet of Zionist journalist Yossi Melman in reaction to the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

By retweeting this tweet, the US President implicitly confirmed the Zionist regime's involvement in the assassination of Iran's nuclear scientist.

Gunmen waited along the road and attacked Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as his car was driving through the countryside town of Absard, in the Damavand region.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), had been gravely wounded in the attack, and that doctors tried to save him in the hospital but could not.

