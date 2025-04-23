Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel

The northern part of the occupied territories was targeted by a missile attack launched by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement.

Following the attack, air raid sirens went off for the first time in a long period across large areas of northern occupied Palestine—from Haifa Bay to Upper Galilee, near the Lebanese border.

The Israeli military issued a statement claiming that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen and that its air defense systems responded.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that several loud explosions were heard in Haifa.

The Israeli military acknowledged that it attempted to intercept the missile, but said it could not confirm whether it had been successfully shot down, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

