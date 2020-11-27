Assassination perpetrators definitely to be punished

In a message on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying, "Undoubtedly, the valuable efforts of this honourable martyr in the field of the defence industry and other strategic areas of the country, as well as the field of countering the coronavirus will remain in the historical memory of Iranians."

"The enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the commanders, perpetrators and supporters of this crime, should also know that such crimes will not undermine the determination of the Iranians to continue this glorious and authoritarian path, and severe revenge and punishment of the perpetrators are on the agenda," he stressed.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

MNA/5082029