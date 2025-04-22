Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar in mid-May

"He will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 until May 16," Leavitt told a White House press briefing, according to media reports.

"The White House is closing in on general agreements with Japan and India to stave off massive U.S. tariffs, Politico reports," she said.

"We will end the student debt forgiveness program approved by the Biden administration," Leavitt said.

"Trump is strongly behind Hegseth. There is a smear campaign against Hegseth."

"Trade team is meeting 34 countries on trade deals this week," she continued.

"We are doing very well on a potential trade deal with China," added the spokeswoman.

"The ball is moving in the right direction with China," she further said.

