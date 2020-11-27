Trump confirms Mossad involvement in scientist assassination

US President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet of Zionist journalist Yossi Melman in reaction to the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

By retweeting this tweet, the US President implicitly confirmed the Zionist regime's involvement in the assassination of Iran's nuclear scientist.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

MNA/5081940