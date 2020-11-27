Parl. speaker vows severe revenge for scientist assassination

In a message issued on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"The terrorist incident of the prominent scientist and defence elite of the country, martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), once again exposed the filthy face of the Zionist regime and global arrogance," Ghalibaf said.

"The enemies, who have failed to face patience and endurance, as well as the growth and development of the Iranian nation in all fields of technology, nuclear and military, have resorted to such cowardly actions outside the human framework and international standards," he said, adding, "Such measures will not be successful and our industries in all areas of the military, nuclear, missile, etc. will move faster than before."

He highlighted, "It is essential for the security and intelligence agencies to take the necessary measures to identify, arrest and severely punish the perpetrators of this terrorist incident."

"Today, the way of appeasement is closed and it is time to revenge against the perpetrators of these great crimes, which will determine the heavy and irreversible cost of these assassinations," Ghalibaf stressed.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

