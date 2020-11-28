Iran knows how to punish aggressors of scientist's attack

Ali Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesman tweeted some notes in reaction to the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“I offer my deep condolences over the martyrdom of great Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh to his family, the scientific community, and the Iranian nation,” he said.

"Through such terrorist moves, the enemies are pursuing several goals such as disrupting the people's opinion, creating confusion in Iran's strategy, disrupting regional security, and disrupting the global security with respect to possible future changes in International policies,” he said.

Based on a specific strategy focused on national interests and dignity, the Iranian people have the right to give a decisive response to such terrorist attacks, he said and added, "The aggressors will definitely be punished, but not in the battleground that they define to be."

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.



