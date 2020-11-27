SEC services obliged to identify those behind assassination

"Once again, the criminal elements, affiliated with foreigners and international Zionism, with the sinister aim of confronting the scientific progress of the country, targeted and martyred one of the prominent figures, managers and scientists of Islamic Iran," said Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

"Since the occurrence of these unfortunate incidents and the loss of the scientists are a sad and irreparable loss for our society, and the action taken is a great crime and the repetition of such incidents is not acceptable at all, therefore, the intelligence and security services and the relevant judicial authorities are obliged to identify and prosecute all the perpetrators of this crime, including the commanders, planners and supervisors as soon as possible," he added.