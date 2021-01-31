Iran-Iraq relations to be further developed

Speaking in his meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Affairs Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Sunday, Ali-Akbar Velayati said that he is very optimistic about the future of Iraq and reiterated that bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq will be further developed.

While emphasizing the need for lack of intervention of foreigners and foreign countries in Iraq's internal affairs, Velayati stated that people and government of Iraq have a direct role in determining their own destiny, because Iraqi people have a deep-rooted culture and Iran’s relations with Iraq are very broad, deep and friendly.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati pointed to the important and outstanding role of Marja in Iraq and added, “These elections will be very crucial and decisive for Iraq and relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, Iraqi people and government will have a very bright future ahead.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help and cooperate with the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq, he said, adding, “As in the past, we have always stood by Iraqi government and people and Iran played a very important role in the fight against ISIL terrorist group in the region.”

He then pointed to the key role of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who sacrificed their soul and body in the fight against ISIL terrorist groups. The assassination of these two heroes of resistance was a wrong move and a great mistake by US forces, he added.

UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Iraq Affairs, for her part, emphasized maintaining unity and integrity of Iraq and also holding free elections in this country and said, "The situation in Iraq has improved as compared to the past and this country has a good economic, cultural and historical potential among countries of the region and all these capacities should be used optimally.”

MA/5135700