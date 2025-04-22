Iran FM departs for China to meet with high-ranking officials

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left for Beijing on Tuesdaynight Tehran local time to meet and consult with senior Chinese officials.

On the trip, which is his second to Beijing after assuming the post of Foreign Minister in Iran, he is carrying a message from Masoud Masoud Pezeshkian to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The top Iranian diplomat, who traveled to Moscow last week to meet and talk with high-ranking Russian officials and deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, announced on the Moscow visit he would pay a visit to China this week.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a post on his X account that "Continuous and close consultations between the two sides at high levels are a clear sign of the resolve of the leaders of the two countries to expand relations in all areas of mutual interest."

"China, as a permanent member of the Security Council and an influential country in previous processes, and a country that is a participant of the JCPOA and has very close relations and a strategic partnership with us, can play a constructive and influential role in any process," the spokesman further said about China's role in indirect talks between Iran and the United States and Araghchi's trip to Beijing.

"The Foreign Minister's visit to China had been planned previously. During this trip, we will discuss the process of Iran-US indirect talks and update them (the Chinese) on the latest developments in that regard. A significant portion of the trip is to follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries in line with the goal broadening relationship," he said.

