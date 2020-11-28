  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2020, 10:12 AM

Parl. to hold extraordinary session on martyr Fakhrizadeh

Parl. to hold extraordinary session on martyr Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Parliament will hold an extraordinary session on the martyrdom of top Iranian physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman, Abolfazl Amouei, said on Saturday that lawmakers will hold a session in the next 24 hours to address the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist.

He noted that the country's security officials have been invited to take part in the session.

“The Parliament is currently studying the strategic action plan for lifting the sanctions with priority; Part of the plan is related to the revival of our country's nuclear program and it will definitely be pursued with more capacity,” Amouei added.

He stressed that the vicious terrorist attack will definitely impact the Parliament’s pursuit of the strategic action plan on sanctions.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

MNA/5082232

News Code 166445

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News