Iran's foreign minister in China for talks

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left for Beijing on Tuesday night, Tehran local time,e to meet and consult with senior Chinese officials.

On the trip, which is his second to Beijing after assuming the post of Foreign Minister in Iran, he is carrying a message from Masoud Masoud Pezeshkian to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The top Iranian diplomat, who traveled to Moscow last week to meet and talk with high-ranking Russian officials and deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, announced on the Moscow visit he would pay a visit to China this week.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday in a post on his X account that "Continuous and close consultations between the two sides at high levels are a clear sign of the resolve of the leaders of the two countries to expand relations in all areas of mutual interest."

MP/