Millions of Iranians mark Quds Day with nationwide rallies

This year's anniversary of the International Quds Day coincides with debates on the US-Israeli peace plan for Palestine or the so-called the 'Deal of the Century'. Millions of protesters across Iran are taking part in the nationwide rallies, carrying banners and chanting slogans against the new conspiracy against Palestine and the Palestinians.

The marchers are also carrying signs that condemn the attempts by some Arab rulers to normalize relations with the Israeli regime and their coordinated efforts with the 'Deal of the Century' plan.

The slogan of this year's rallies as set by the 'Intifada and Quds Foundation and the Council for Islamic Propagation' is "International Quds Day; the Failure of the Deal of the Century and Embedding the Palestinian Cause."

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

KI/4629816