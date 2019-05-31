Final statement of Quds Day rallies strongly condemns Manama meeting

On the 40th anniversary of International Quds Day, millions of Iranians across the country took part in rallies to show their support for the Palestinians as well as their opposition to US and Israeli peace plan for Palestine or the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

A statement was read out in Tehran at the end of the nationwide rallies condemning the US administration’s new conspiracy in the form of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

The marchers in their statement also strongly condemned the attempts by some Arab rulers to normalize relations with ‘’fake occupying regime of Israel’ and the upcoming Manama meeting to discuss the economic aspects of the ‘Deal of the Century’.

The final declaration also considered the continuation of Intifada and resistance against the ‘global disbelievers front’ led by the United States as the only solution to the Palestinian issue and rejected any compromise with the ‘cancerous Israel.’

It further called for the realization of ‘Palestine for all Palestinian people’ and stressed that the future Palestine must include the entire Palestinian lands between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

At the end, the statement called for ‘maintaining national unity’ and realizing the slogan of this Iranian year set by the Leader of the Islamic Republic as ‘Boosting Domestic Production.’

