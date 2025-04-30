IRGC unveils high-speed missile-launching vessel

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri on Wednesday announced the successful development of a missile-launching vessel capable of reaching a speed of 116 knots—equivalent to approximately 215 kilometers per hour on land. He stated that the craft has passed all technical and specialized tests.

"In the IRGC Navy, we produce our own vessels, missiles, drones, and sub-surface systems."

Highlighting the IRGC’s commitment to regional security, he added, "We work tirelessly day and night to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf."

Reflecting on the past, the commander noted,that before the Islamic Revolution, Iran couldn’t even build a small fishing boat, and the American companies built them for the Iranians. "Today, we have developed the Shahid Soleimani-class vessel using the most advanced technology. This ship is capable of sailing up to 5,000 nautical miles non-stop in open oceans."

