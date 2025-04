Thick smoke has risen from rangelands and mountains around the city of Al-Quds, and massive fires have been reported in the area.

A spokesman for the occupied Al-Quds police said the fire was expanding despite trying to contain it, and the flames were approaching the highway near the Latrun intersection.

There was also a fire in the Neve Shalom area, and fire extinguishers were dispatched to the area. The cause of the fire were not revealed to the media.

MNA