Senior cleric hails Quds Day's role in keeping Palestinian issue alive

“Quds Day is the day of Islam for us. Late Imam [Khomeini] initiated the day. The Quds Day in the last 40 years has been a day on which the Zionist regime of Israeli is condemned and it has been a day on which the Islamic Ummah takes a firm stance against the occupation,” Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi said during Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the International Quds Day.

Ayatollah Sedighi said that the Quds Day plays a significant role in keeping Palestinian issue alive and revealing the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Elsewhere in his speech, the senior cleric referred to the stance announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei a few days ago in rejecting the possibility of renegotiating another nuclear deal, criticizing diplomats for having failed to secure the removal of sanctions before signing the nuclear deal.

Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader called on the government to concentrate their efforts on the implementation of the Resistance Economy doctrine as set out by the Leader and boost domestic production, tackle inflation and fight corruption.

KI/4630114