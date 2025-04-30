Pakistani army continues its exercises amid escalated tension

Sources said that both light and heavy modern weaponry — including tanks, artillery, and infantry units are participating in the exercises, UrduPoint reported.

The military exercises are being conducted in Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, and other areas, sources revealed.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in defending the motherland against any aggression, they said.

Officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Armed Forces are prepared to render sacrifices for the security and defense of the country, the sources said.

MNA