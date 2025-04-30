All evidence points to genocide being committed by Israel

Speaking in the Wednesday session of the ICJ, the Iranian diplomat said that the UNRWA and other aid agencies face systematic hindrances in delivering aid to Gazans.

"Israeli occupying regime systematically prevents and obstructs access to the civilian population in Gaza, Gharibabadi said.

"Palestinians have been deprived of the basic necessities of life, including food, fuel, water," he added.

"Israeli occupying regime significantly undermines the Palestinian people's right to health and medical care," the deputy Iranian foreign minister highlighted.

The UN estimates show up to 1.9mn Palestinians in Gaza are categorized as internally displaced, he further underscored.

The ICJ began a hearing in The Hague on Israel’s humanitarian obligations in the Palestinian territory on Monday. The proceedings at the ICJ are scheduled to last for five days.

The hearings are being held at the request of the UN General Assembly, which voted in favour of asking the World Court to weigh in on Israel’s legal obligations last December. That resolution was put forward by Norway after Israel banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israeli-controlled territory.

